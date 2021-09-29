$1.32 EPS Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Waste Management reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,409 shares of company stock valued at $12,021,367. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.34 and a 200-day moving average of $142.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $156.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

