$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will report $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.02 billion. Arconic reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year sales of $7.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARNC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.59. 591,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. Arconic has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 3.05.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

