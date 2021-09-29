$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

NYSE:GPN opened at $162.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.56. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,109,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after buying an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.