$103.64 Million in Sales Expected for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will report sales of $103.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.90 million and the highest is $104.38 million. iStar reported sales of $115.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year sales of $423.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $426.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $359.54 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $374.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iStar.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on iStar in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iStar by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of iStar by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in iStar by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iStar by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAR traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $24.98. 14,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. iStar has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iStar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.