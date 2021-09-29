10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s share price was down 3.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $147.52 and last traded at $148.47. Approximately 2,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 754,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.16.

Specifically, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $2,896,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $275,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,515 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,346 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.30.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.