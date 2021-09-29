11,770 Shares in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 651.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 31.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 17.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $187.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.47. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.65 and a fifty-two week high of $197.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.