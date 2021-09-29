12,948 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EEMA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,414. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $100.35.

