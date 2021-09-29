176 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $143,990,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 141,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,732,000 after buying an additional 46,084 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $414.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $437.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.13.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

