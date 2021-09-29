1,811 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 117,672 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

