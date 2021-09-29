1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “
NASDAQ:SRCE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. 187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.19. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80.
In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in 1st Source during the first quarter worth $208,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source in the first quarter worth $393,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.
About 1st Source
1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.
