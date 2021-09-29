1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

NASDAQ:SRCE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. 187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.19. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $81.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.50 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in 1st Source during the first quarter worth $208,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source in the first quarter worth $393,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

