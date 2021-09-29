$2.40 Billion in Sales Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will report sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42 billion. PVH reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $9.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on PVH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. upped their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.58.

In other PVH news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $112.51. 1,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,039. PVH has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $121.94. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.19.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

