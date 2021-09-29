$2.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post $2.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.59. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings per share of $2.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.22. The stock had a trading volume of 916,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,427. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.54. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.