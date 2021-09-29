$2.54 EPS Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to post earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64. Align Technology reported earnings per share of $2.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $10.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.73 to $11.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $677.32 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a one year low of $310.03 and a one year high of $737.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $695.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.04. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,858. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $177,954,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 185.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 998.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,152,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after purchasing an additional 213,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $127,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.