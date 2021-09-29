2,000 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,069.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31.

