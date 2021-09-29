21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 255,631 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of 21Vianet Group worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNET. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,669,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,870,000. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,666,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,245 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,058.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,219,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

VNET opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.20.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.