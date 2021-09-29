$22.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce sales of $22.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.79 billion to $22.67 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $16.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $95.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.89 billion to $98.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $94.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.74 billion to $98.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average is $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after acquiring an additional 231,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after acquiring an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

