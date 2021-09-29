23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 8.79 and last traded at 8.84. 28,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,291,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ME. began coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 8.52.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The company had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ME. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,748,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

