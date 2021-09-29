$26.85 Million in Sales Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to post sales of $26.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.20 million and the highest is $27.34 million. OrthoPediatrics reported sales of $22.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year sales of $99.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $99.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $120.99 million, with estimates ranging from $117.89 million to $126.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $27,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,321 shares of company stock valued at $780,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIDS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,014. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 0.69.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

