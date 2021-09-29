27,003 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $306,818,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,364,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,724 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after purchasing an additional 980,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,748.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,801,000 after purchasing an additional 832,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.77.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $22,481,615.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,365,402 shares of company stock valued at $349,454,241 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $167.95. The stock had a trading volume of 85,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,804,728. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average of $157.73. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.