$3.65 Million in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to announce sales of $3.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. Aptevo Therapeutics posted sales of $1.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $13.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 million to $13.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.34 million, with estimates ranging from $14.69 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the period. 60.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 45,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,133. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

