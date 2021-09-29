$306.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to announce $306.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $287.17 million. Ameresco posted sales of $282.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

NYSE AMRC traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.53. 461,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $75.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,143 shares of company stock worth $10,416,639 over the last ninety days. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Ameresco by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ameresco by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ameresco by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.