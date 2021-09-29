$306.80 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will report sales of $306.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $478.60 million. Novavax posted sales of $157.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In related news, EVP John Trizzino sold 7,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.92, for a total transaction of $1,574,609.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $488,317.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,664 shares of company stock valued at $28,563,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVAX traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $203.53. 3,741,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,731. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.09. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.