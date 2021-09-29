31,625 Shares in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of IAA by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of IAA by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

IAA opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.37. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The business had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.