$329.75 Million in Sales Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will report $329.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $640.00 million and the lowest is $19.50 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $439.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $655.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $69.06 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $78.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

A number of research firms recently commented on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $314,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $232,346.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,682 shares of company stock worth $8,006,777. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 91,206 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. 2,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,235. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 2.43.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

