33,052 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Purchased by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,000. Aptiv comprises about 2.3% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $622,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,829 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Aptiv by 12.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,667,000 after buying an additional 377,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,095,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,089,000 after acquiring an additional 101,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.89.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APTV traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.15. 8,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,983. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $89.52 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

