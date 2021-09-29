34,970 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 34,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,480,000 after acquiring an additional 338,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,611,000 after acquiring an additional 163,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,474,000 after purchasing an additional 148,237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,899,000 after purchasing an additional 69,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.39. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

