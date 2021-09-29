$4.86 Million in Sales Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report $4.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $7.06 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $26.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $38.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.64 million to $59.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $64.77 million, with estimates ranging from $53.06 million to $72.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. 665,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,182. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.