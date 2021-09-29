40,734 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $27,805,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,855,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,397,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,970,000 after buying an additional 924,690 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.91.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.