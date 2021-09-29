$512.44 Million in Sales Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will announce sales of $512.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $513.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $511.33 million. Air Lease posted sales of $493.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.61 million.

AL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:AL opened at $39.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after acquiring an additional 454,973 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Air Lease by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

