$537.89 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to report sales of $537.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $535.60 million to $540.72 million. Redfin posted sales of $236.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 127%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

In other Redfin news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $123,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,969,364.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $276,594.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,364.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,333 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,524 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Redfin by 16.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter valued at $158,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDFN stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $50.08. 20,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,140. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.52 and a beta of 1.84. Redfin has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.