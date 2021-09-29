5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.21.
Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
VNP opened at C$2.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$229.94 million and a PE ratio of 65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$1.51 and a 52 week high of C$5.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.32.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
