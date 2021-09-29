5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.21.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

VNP opened at C$2.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$229.94 million and a PE ratio of 65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$1.51 and a 52 week high of C$5.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.32.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$58.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$54.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

