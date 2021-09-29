63,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Shares of EWH stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.