66,119 Shares in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 83,774 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

DM stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.28. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

