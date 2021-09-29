$691.10 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to announce sales of $691.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $687.30 million and the highest is $694.90 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $645.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on SUM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Summit Materials stock opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.29. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 949,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,079,000 after acquiring an additional 31,052 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 52,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 107,523 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.6% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 312,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 44,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 7.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,730,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after buying an additional 184,321 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.