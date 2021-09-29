72,992 Shares in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Alpha Pro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 37,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 34,549 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 1,027.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 24,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -1.66. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 35.03%.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.