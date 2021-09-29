$740.60 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report sales of $740.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $733.00 million to $747.28 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $585.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.92. 287,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.67.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.