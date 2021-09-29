8,235 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period.

FREL opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35.

