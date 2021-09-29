87,630 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 87,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,873,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 9.0% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.68.

NYSE:BABA traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.55. 415,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,913,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $403.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.