$9.05 Million in Sales Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to report $9.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Nurix Therapeutics reported sales of $4.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $51.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $55.51 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $68.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $112,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,973.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $652,878. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NRIX stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. 199,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,664. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.47.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

