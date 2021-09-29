Accenture plc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Accenture in a report issued on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $324.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.34. Accenture has a 52 week low of $212.45 and a 52 week high of $345.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.