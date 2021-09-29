Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Trading Down 0.1%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.57 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46.95 ($0.61). 357,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 881,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.61).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.58. The firm has a market cap of £150.64 million and a PE ratio of -43.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98.

Get Accrol Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, insider Dan Wright bought 232,558 shares of Accrol Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £99,999.94 ($130,650.56).

About Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.