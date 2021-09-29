Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $416.54 Million

Analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce $416.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $426.70 million. Acushnet reported sales of $482.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acushnet.
Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,847 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 558.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after acquiring an additional 739,222 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1,122.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 167,020 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GOLF traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,830. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.77.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.
Acushnet Company Profile
Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.
