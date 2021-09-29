Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $416.54 Million

Analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce $416.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $426.70 million. Acushnet reported sales of $482.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,847 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 558.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after acquiring an additional 739,222 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1,122.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 167,020 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,830. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.