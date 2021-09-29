Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 481 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth $1,659,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,216,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

DLX opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.68. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.