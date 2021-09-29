Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $73,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $267,000.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,496. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

