Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at $9,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,814 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Tellurian by 2,561.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,275,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 184.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,164,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tellurian by 1,736.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 967,613 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Tellurian stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

