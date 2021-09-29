Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLCO. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 64,911 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,030,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,987 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

