Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $251,000 Stake in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBFX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Separately, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 10,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $134,455.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. PBF Logistics LP has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $801.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.81.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.21 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 86.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.