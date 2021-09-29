Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,131 Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QuickLogic were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 150.0% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 63,700.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the period. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $36,644.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,370 shares of company stock worth $43,912. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

QUIK stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. QuickLogic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

