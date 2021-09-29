Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Soliton were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Soliton in the first quarter valued at $4,176,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Soliton in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soliton by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 44,717 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soliton during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soliton in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLY opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. Soliton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $450.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SOLY shares. Roth Capital cut Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

