Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 256 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Advisor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.8% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 67,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its position in Alphabet by 590.0% in the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,766 shares of company stock valued at $406,390,466 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $7.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,715.75. 18,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,815. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,803.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2,521.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,436.00 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

